Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur to work together?

You can trust Ayushmann Khurrana to experiment with his roles. He’s made a career doing the off-beat. And has emerged as a superstar with huge mass appeal. The actor, who is extremely choosy about his movies, is looking forward to Junglee Pictures’ Stree Rog Vibhaag. He starts work on it after the lockdown is lifted. Looks like Mrunal Thakur will star opposite him. Earlier several names of actresses were being thrown up. Some said Bhumi Pednekar was being considered, others said Alaya Furniturewala had been signed. But looks like it’s going to be Mrunal after all.

A source informed a portal, “The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead’s part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who could look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn’t materialise with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project.”